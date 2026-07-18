Kanpur-based Lohia Corp opens IPO July 23 for existing shareholders
Lohia Corp, the Kanpur-based company that makes machines for technical textiles, is opening its IPO from July 23 to July 27.
This is a pure offer for sale, so the money raised goes straight to existing shareholders, not into the company itself.
If you're interested in investing or just curious about how these things work, this one's all about giving current owners a chance to cash out.
Lohia Corp anchor bidding July 22
Anchor investor bidding kicks off on July 22, and shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE. The lead managers are Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisory.
Financially, Lohia Corp had a strong fiscal 2026: profit jumped 64% to ₹193 crore and revenue was up 25% at ₹1,717 crore.
The promoters selling shares are Raj Kumar Lohia, Gaurav Lohia, Amit Kumar Lohia, and Ritu Lohia.
If you're into manufacturing or tech-driven businesses, this IPO might catch your eye!