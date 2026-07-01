Kapture CX pivots to enterprise AI, targets $50 million ARR
Kapture CX, a Bengaluru-based tech company, is shifting gears from regular customer experience tools to advanced enterprise AI.
Backed by fresh $10 million in funding led by Bajaj Finserv Ventures, it's aiming to hit $50 million in annual recurring revenue over the next 12 months.
Co-Founder and CEO Sheshgiri Kamath says the goal is to build smart AI systems that can automate complex business tasks for large companies.
Kapture CX focuses on financial services
Kapture CX is zeroing in on industries where security and compliance are crucial: think banking, insurance, retail, travel, and healthcare, with an extra push in financial services.
Its platform already handles more than 30 million AI-powered voice interactions each month and has rolled out more than two million AI agents.
To keep up the momentum, it has just opened a Dubai office and is expanding into North America and the Middle East, where Kamath notes it's seeing strong market traction.