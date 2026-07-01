Kapture CX pivots to enterprise AI, targets $50 million ARR

Kapture CX focuses on financial services

Kapture CX is zeroing in on industries where security and compliance are crucial: think banking, insurance, retail, travel, and healthcare, with an extra push in financial services.

Its platform already handles more than 30 million AI-powered voice interactions each month and has rolled out more than two million AI agents.

To keep up the momentum, it has just opened a Dubai office and is expanding into North America and the Middle East, where Kamath notes it's seeing strong market traction.