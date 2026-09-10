Karamtara Engineering IPO oversubscribed 2.75 times, GMP suggests ₹321

Karamtara makes solar mounting structures and power transmission gear, with 78.9% of its FY26 revenue coming from solar products and over 40% from exports.

Most of the IPO funds (about ₹600 crore) are set aside for debt repayment. Investors across the board showed strong interest: retail subscriptions hit 2.42 times, while NIIs and QIBs were 4.29 and 2.18 times, respectively.

The company serves customers across more than 50 countries and is planning manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia to grow its global footprint even more.