Karamtara Engineering set to list with estimated ₹294 opening price

Karamtara Engineering, known for its work in renewable energy and transmission products, was set to list today.

Shares were estimated to open around ₹294 based on a gray market premium of 16%, and the company's IPO was a hit, subscribed 66.01 times overall between September 9 and 11.

With a gray market premium of 16%, it's clear investors were excited and expecting the stock to list above its ₹241 to ₹254 price range.