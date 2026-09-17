Karnataka brings Mangaluru Technovanza 2026 September 22-23 to promote tech
Karnataka is bringing Mangaluru Technovanza 2026 to the coast on September 22-23, aiming to put Mangaluru on the map as India's "Silicon Beach of India."
Expect a buzzing crowd of more than 600 delegates, startups, investors, and tech leaders, all coming together to boost the city's digital scene.
Priyank Kharge fireside chat Mangaluru Blue
The event spotlights four hot areas: Global Capability Centers (GCCs), data centers, med-tech, and startups.
There will be a Fireside Chat with Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister for Home, IT and BT and e-Governance, about Mangaluru's tech future, plus Mangaluru Blue, where more than 100 startups will pitch ideas to investors and VCs.
Parallel sessions will feature dedicated GCC and startup and innovation roundtables, covering startup policy awareness.