Karnataka clears ₹29,679cr investments to create around 66,360 jobs
Business
Karnataka just gave the go-ahead to investments totaling ₹29,679 crore, with nine new projects and eight proposals set to create around 66,360 jobs.
Companies like Vibrancy Renewable Energies (₹2,194.94 crore), Mahindra Aerostructures (₹2,300 crore), and Hero Future Energies (₹9,760 crore) are leading the charge.
CM Shivakumar orders pre-clearance audits
Vibrancy Renewable Energies plans to hire 30,000 people; Mahindra Aerostructures will bring in 3,000; Hero Future Energies adds another 3,200.
Other players like Aequs Consumer Products and TruAlt Bioenergy are pitching in too.
To keep everything transparent and running smoothly, CM Shivakumar has called for pre-clearance audits and a dedicated team to monitor these projects.