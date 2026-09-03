Karnataka clears ₹29,679cr investments to create around 66,360 jobs

Karnataka just gave the go-ahead to investments totaling ₹29,679 crore, with nine new projects and eight proposals set to create around 66,360 jobs.

Companies like Vibrancy Renewable Energies (₹2,194.94 crore), Mahindra Aerostructures (₹2,300 crore), and Hero Future Energies (₹9,760 crore) are leading the charge.