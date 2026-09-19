Karnataka lines up over ₹15,000cr semiconductor investments after SEMICON 2026

Karnataka is making major moves in the semiconductor world, lining up over ₹15,000 crore in investments after SEMICON India 2026.

State Industries Minister MB Patil shared that after discussions with over 20 companies, including Nexperia, Tokyo Electron, Fujifilm, Syrma SGS, AT&S and CG Semi, Lam Research and Applied Materials separately announcing investments, the state has announced projects worth ₹12,898 crore so far.

The state's next step: turning these promises into real projects to boost its tech scene.