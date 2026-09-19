Karnataka lines up over ₹15,000cr semiconductor investments after SEMICON 2026
Karnataka is making major moves in the semiconductor world, lining up over ₹15,000 crore in investments after SEMICON India 2026.
State Industries Minister MB Patil shared that after discussions with over 20 companies, including Nexperia, Tokyo Electron, Fujifilm, Syrma SGS, AT&S and CG Semi, Lam Research and Applied Materials separately announcing investments, the state has announced projects worth ₹12,898 crore so far.
The state's next step: turning these promises into real projects to boost its tech scene.
Lam Research to build ₹9,298cr factory
Lam Research is setting up a ₹9,298 crore silicon-component factory in Adinarayanahosahalli, expected to create 1,000-plus high-tech jobs.
Applied Materials is investing ₹3,600 crore at Bengaluru Signature Business Park for advanced chip equipment manufacturing.
Karnataka's strategy includes helping companies with land to expand the state's semiconductor footprint into higher-value manufacturing and supply-chain activities, meaning more opportunities for suppliers, engineering companies, technology partners and research institutions.