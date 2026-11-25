Karnataka selects 47 startups for ELEVATE 2026 with 50L cap
Karnataka just picked 47 promising startups for its ELEVATE 2026 program, offering early-stage funding of up to ₹50 lakh.
Most winners are from Bengaluru Urban and were chosen after a pretty competitive process; only those scoring at least 70 made the cut.
The goal? To support fresh ideas and boost the local economy under the Karnataka Startup Policy 2025-2030.
ELEVATE finalists selected from 2,429 applications
Out of 2,429 applications, finalists went through data checks, pitch-deck reviews, multi-city pitching sessions, and an in-person finale in Bengaluru before making it in.
Altogether, ELEVATE has now backed more than 1,227 startups since 2017 with more than ₹280 crore committed.
Plus, Karnataka is stepping up its tech game with big projects like a ₹35 crore AI Hub and a new drone-testing center, making it clear they're serious about building an innovation-friendly ecosystem.