Karnataka SFAL announces 7 SEMICON India partnerships to boost chipmaking
Karnataka's Semiconductor Future Accelerator Lab (SFAL) just announced seven new partnerships at SEMICON India, all set to boost research, skill-building, and manufacturing for the state's chip sector.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge said these collaborations are about closing the gap between cool new tech and actually building it at scale.
IISc CeNSE, Silvaco join SFAL
Big names like IISc CeNSE will ramp up nanoelectronics research, while Silvaco is making design tools more accessible.
Kaynes Semicon is stepping in to help startups go from idea to real product, and FourFront is bringing fresh energy to automotive and power electronics.
Plus, groups like WOWSEMI Foundation, PeachTree Elevate, and Aarayaa Advisory are jumping in for talent development, startup mentoring, and funding support, setting Karnataka up as a serious player in the global semiconductor game.