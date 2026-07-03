Karnataka State Chess Association partners with Chessworld AI platform

Priyank Kharge backs platform trial

Chessworld AI's platform got its first real test at the Karnataka State 13-and-under championship (with more than 150 players), thanks to support from the Elevate 2025 Unnati Grant.

The state's IT minister, Priyank Kharge, is all for it, saying this partnership highlights Karnataka's tech-driven spirit and puts local startups on the map for changing traditional games like chess.