Karnataka State Chess Association partners with Chessworld AI platform
Business
KSCA just teamed up with Chessworld AI, hoping to shake up how chess works in Karnataka.
They're rolling out a digital platform that handles tournament sign-ups, player and event management, game digitization, AI-powered analysis, and custom learning tools, all designed to make things smoother for everyone involved.
Priyank Kharge backs platform trial
Chessworld AI's platform got its first real test at the Karnataka State 13-and-under championship (with more than 150 players), thanks to support from the Elevate 2025 Unnati Grant.
The state's IT minister, Priyank Kharge, is all for it, saying this partnership highlights Karnataka's tech-driven spirit and puts local startups on the map for changing traditional games like chess.