Karnataka to set up India's first 'Quantum City' near Bengaluru

Karnataka is all set to build India's first "Quantum City" at Hessarghatta, on the outskirts of Bengaluru . The state government has approved 6.17 acres for this ambitious project, which aims to promote advanced research and innovation in quantum technologies. The move is part of Karnataka's larger goal of creating a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035.

Global impact What will the quantum city look like? The Quantum City is expected to be an international hub for researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs in quantum computing. It will promote collaboration between academia and industry, creating over two lakh jobs by 2030. The facility will include advanced research labs, start-up incubation centers, production clusters for quantum hardware/processors, as well as data centers for supercomputing facilities.

Market share Aiming for a $20 billion quantum economy With this initiative, Karnataka hopes to capture a 20% share of the global quantum market. According to a McKinsey Digital report, the global market for quantum computing is expected to reach $28-72 billion by 2035. Quantum communication could hit $11-15 billion, while quantum sensing could reach $0.5-2.7 billion during the same period.