Karnataka to set up India's first 'Quantum City' near Bengaluru
What's the story
Karnataka is all set to build India's first "Quantum City" at Hessarghatta, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The state government has approved 6.17 acres for this ambitious project, which aims to promote advanced research and innovation in quantum technologies. The move is part of Karnataka's larger goal of creating a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035.
Global impact
What will the quantum city look like?
The Quantum City is expected to be an international hub for researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs in quantum computing. It will promote collaboration between academia and industry, creating over two lakh jobs by 2030. The facility will include advanced research labs, start-up incubation centers, production clusters for quantum hardware/processors, as well as data centers for supercomputing facilities.
Market share
Aiming for a $20 billion quantum economy
With this initiative, Karnataka hopes to capture a 20% share of the global quantum market. According to a McKinsey Digital report, the global market for quantum computing is expected to reach $28-72 billion by 2035. Quantum communication could hit $11-15 billion, while quantum sensing could reach $0.5-2.7 billion during the same period.
Strategic partnerships
Collaboration with HPC centers
The Quantum City will also work closely with high-performance computing (HPC) centers. This partnership will provide researchers and innovators with the necessary support to advance quantum technologies. The state government has also approved an additional eight acres of land for the International Center for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS-TIFR). This expansion is expected to further enhance research in theoretical sciences, complementing the larger ecosystem being built around the Quantum City.