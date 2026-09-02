Karnataka unveils $400B Bengaluru Metropolitan Region plan adding 2-2.5 million jobs

The vision is to turn the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region into a global growth hub in IT, AI, and deep-tech manufacturing (think aerospace and biopharma).

Upgrades like a second airport, expanded metro lines, better roads, and more public transportation are planned, hoping to get 75% of people using transit instead of just 35%.

Water security, affordable housing projects, and slum rehabilitation are also part of the plan.

Right now BMR's economy sits at $149 billion with 16 million residents; officials will consult stakeholder departments before finalizing next steps.