Karnataka unveils $400B Bengaluru Metropolitan Region plan adding 2-2.5 million jobs
Big plans for Bengaluru.
Karnataka just rolled out a master plan to make the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region economy soar to $400 billion by 2037, right in time for its 500th birthday.
The blueprint, crafted with the ISEG Foundation, aims to add 2-2.5 million jobs and boost tech, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, education, and tourism.
Bengaluru plan targets IT AI manufacturing
The vision is to turn the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region into a global growth hub in IT, AI, and deep-tech manufacturing (think aerospace and biopharma).
Upgrades like a second airport, expanded metro lines, better roads, and more public transportation are planned, hoping to get 75% of people using transit instead of just 35%.
Water security, affordable housing projects, and slum rehabilitation are also part of the plan.
Right now BMR's economy sits at $149 billion with 16 million residents; officials will consult stakeholder departments before finalizing next steps.