Karnataka's Elevate Nxt 2026 selects 256 startups, upto 1cr grants Business Jun 10, 2026

Karnataka just wrapped up its Elevate Nxt 2026 program, picking 256 startups from almost 1,000 applicants.

These chosen teams get a shot at grants up to ₹1 crore, hands-on mentoring, and access to some solid tech resources.

The whole selection process took just 60 days: pretty impressive teamwork from the organizers.