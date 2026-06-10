Karnataka's Elevate Nxt 2026 selects 256 startups, upto 1cr grants
Business
Karnataka just wrapped up its Elevate Nxt 2026 program, picking 256 startups from almost 1,000 applicants.
These chosen teams get a shot at grants up to ₹1 crore, hands-on mentoring, and access to some solid tech resources.
The whole selection process took just 60 days: pretty impressive teamwork from the organizers.
Elevate Nxt targets AI quantum deeptech
This year's focus was all about cutting-edge fields like AI, quantum tech, spacetech, healthtech, cleantech, and mobility.
Minister Priyank Kharge gave a nod to the program's decade of supporting fresh innovation in Karnataka.
As Department Secretary N Manjula put it, this wave of applications shows India's deeptech scene is booming, and Karnataka is leading the way.