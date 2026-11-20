Kasikornbank offers early retirement for employees aged 45 to 59
Kasikornbank, one of Thailand's top banks, is offering early retirement to eligible employees ages 45 to 59.
The move targets staff who are not keen on adapting to new tech or reskilling, and those who take the offer can get up to a year's salary as severance.
Kattiya Indaravijaya promotes automation and AI
Kasikornbank CEO Kattiya Indaravijaya said this is part of a bigger plan to cut costs and get ready for a more tech-driven future.
The bank is rolling out more automation and AI tools, not just to boost efficiency, but also so staff can focus more on helping customers in new ways.