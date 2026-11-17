Kaspian Partners introduces AssetAdvantage and targets ₹100cr within 4 years
Kaspian Partners, started by Rahul Arora and his team, wants to hit ₹100 crore in revenue within four years.
Their new service, AssetAdvantage, helps commercial property owners lease and market their spaces, with no brokerage fees involved, making things simpler for owners who want expert help.
AssetAdvantage adopts fixed fees and bonuses
AssetAdvantage is designed for big players like developers and funds, will initially operate in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and NCR, with more cities on the radar.
The service charges a mix of fixed fees and bonuses tied to rental success.
Plus, they use tech-driven strategies to boost leasing results and offer advice on compliance and risk, helping clients get more value from their properties while keeping things transparent and data-backed.