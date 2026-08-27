Kataria Jewellers launches 1.6 cr equity share IPO for expansion
Kataria Jewellers, a well-known name from Madhya Pradesh, is going public with an IPO comprising an entirely fresh issue of 1.6 crore equity shares.
The money will help them open new stores, pay off some debt, and fuel other growth moves.
Right now, they've got three outlets, two in Ratlam and one in Indore, but they're looking to expand their footprint.
Kataria Jewellers awaits SEBI approval
A big chunk of the funds (₹154.9 crore) is set aside for launching new stores in Kota and Ujjain, covering everything from interiors to inventory.
Another ₹50 crore will go toward clearing existing loans.
The company's profits rose to ₹44.55 crore and revenue to ₹477.9 crore in the fiscal year ended March 2026 (FY 2025-26), so things are clearly on the upswing.
They've brought in Smart Horizon Capital Advisors to manage the IPO process and are now waiting for SEBI's green light before hitting the market.