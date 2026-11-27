Kazushige Kamiyama warns of AI and digital currency risks
Japan's central bank is raising a flag about the risks that come with digital currencies and artificial intelligence.
At an International Monetary Fund seminar in Tokyo, Bank of Japan Executive Director Kazushige Kamiyama said technology such as stablecoins can be useful, but they also bring financial risks that need smart regulation to keep things safe and trustworthy.
Kamiyama suggests secure digital token platforms
Kamiyama pointed out that turning assets into digital tokens could make markets more unpredictable and open doors to cyberattacks.
He suggested building platforms with strong security from the start, plus having clear legal rules for how these digital assets are handled.
He also called for the public and private sectors to work together so new technology helps the financial world without causing chaos.