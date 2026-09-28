Kerala edtech Wayvida secures 3.25cr Microsoft cloud credits for AI
Business
Wayvida, a Kerala-based EdTech startup, just scored ₹3.25 crore in Microsoft cloud credits to power up its AI-driven education platform.
Founded by Gireesh Neyyar, Wayvida helps schools and colleges manage everything from admissions, fee payments, and learning, all in one place.
The Microsoft cloud-credit support is set to strengthen their tech and fuel plans to go global.
Wayvida scales AI LMS and ERP
With Microsoft on board, Wayvida is ramping up its AI tools like learning management systems (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) to make life easier for educational institutions.
Their big goal? Take these integrated solutions beyond India and help schools worldwide run more smoothly with smart technology.