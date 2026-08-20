Kerala gold shops aim for record ₹10,000cr Onam sales

Kerala's gold shops are aiming for a record ₹10,000 crore in sales this Onam, up from last year's ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 crore.

With the festival overlapping wedding season, demand is high among locals and NRIs alike.

But with 22-carat gold now at ₹14,600 per gram, many shoppers might pick lighter jewelry or swap old gold for new.