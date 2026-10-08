Kerala Textile and Garments Association warns 0.4% UPI fee

The Kerala Textile and Garments Association (KTGA) isn't happy about a proposed 0.4% fee on UPI payments.

Their State president, Pattabhiraman TS, says this Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) would eat into already slim net profit margins, sometimes just 1-5%.

He points out that if the fee goes through, every step from manufacturer to retailer would feel it, likely making things more expensive for shoppers and possibly sending businesses back to cash.