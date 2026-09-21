Kerala's Gold and Silver Merchants Association outlines Vision 2030 reforms

KGSMA will run 100 study sessions across the state to create greater awareness among traders and other stakeholders.

They're also pushing for lower import duties, encouraging recycling of old gold to cut down on illegal sales, and calling for fairer UPI/HUID charges.

Plus, there's a big focus on fighting fake hallmarking by teaming up with the Bureau of Indian Standards, aiming to protect everyone in the gold business, from shop owners to customers.