Kerala's Gold and Silver Merchants Association outlines Vision 2030 reforms
Kerala's gold industry is set for a big upgrade thanks to Vision 2030, an initiative from the Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (KGSMA).
The plan focuses on making gold trading more transparent, supporting small jewelers, and protecting traditional craftsmanship, all while tackling issues like rising prices, high import duties, and concerns about fake hallmarking.
KGSMA to hold 100 awareness sessions
KGSMA will run 100 study sessions across the state to create greater awareness among traders and other stakeholders.
They're also pushing for lower import duties, encouraging recycling of old gold to cut down on illegal sales, and calling for fairer UPI/HUID charges.
Plus, there's a big focus on fighting fake hallmarking by teaming up with the Bureau of Indian Standards, aiming to protect everyone in the gold business, from shop owners to customers.