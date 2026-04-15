Kevin Warsh Fed nomination criticized over Trump influence before hearing
Kevin Warsh, President Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, is set for a Senate hearing on April 21.
But things aren't exactly smooth: critics are worried Trump is trying to influence the Fed's independence.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to hit pause on the process until these concerns are addressed.
Tillis vows to block Warsh confirmation
Warsh will likely get tough questions about his finances, past connections (including ties to Jeffrey Epstein), and where he stands on interest rates.
The White House wants him confirmed quickly because global tensions are making economic decisions tricky.
Still, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says he'll block any confirmation until an ongoing Justice Department probe into current Chair Jerome Powell wraps up.
Treasury Secretary Bessent calls Tillis reasonable
Despite all this drama, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sounds hopeful.
He called Sen. Tillis "a reasonable man" and thinks they'll let this play out so the Fed isn't left in limbo during these unpredictable times.