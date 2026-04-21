Kevin Warsh pledges Fed independence at upcoming Senate hearing
Kevin Warsh, President Trump's pick for the next Federal Reserve chair, will tell senators he's committed to keeping the Fed free from political pressure.
The big hearing is set for April 21 at 10am with lawmakers zeroing in on how the Fed can stay independent when making money decisions.
Senate Democrats seek Warsh pause
Warsh isn't getting a smooth ride: Senate Democrats want to hit pause on his nomination until probes into current Fed officials Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook wrap up.
Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says he'll block any confirmations until an investigation into Powell ends.
On top of that, Warsh will have to answer questions about his finances and past connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
All this comes as critics worry about political moves threatening the Fed's independence.