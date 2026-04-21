Kevin Warsh pledges Fed independence at upcoming Senate hearing

Senate Democrats seek Warsh pause

Warsh isn't getting a smooth ride: Senate Democrats want to hit pause on his nomination until probes into current Fed officials Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook wrap up.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says he'll block any confirmations until an investigation into Powell ends.

On top of that, Warsh will have to answer questions about his finances and past connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

All this comes as critics worry about political moves threatening the Fed's independence.