Kevin Warsh pushes Fed to use real time economic data

Warsh launches 5 data task forces

Warsh is rolling out five task forces, including one focused on finding fresh ways to gather data (not just relying on government numbers).

US agencies are also stepping up: the Bureau of Labor Statistics is working to fix its job numbers after past mistakes, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis will update how it tracks inflation by September.

The goal? More accurate information for smarter decisions that actually reflect what's going on in people's lives.