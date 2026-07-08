Kevin Weil joins Stoke Space board at reusable rocket startup Business Jul 08, 2026

Kevin Weil, who has worked at places like Twitter, Meta, Planet Labs, and OpenAI, is now on the board at Stoke Space, a startup building rockets that can be reused over and over.

Stoke has raised $1.34 billion so far (including a massive $510 million round last year) to make space launches more affordable and frequent.