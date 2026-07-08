Kevin Weil joins Stoke Space board at reusable rocket startup
Business
Kevin Weil, who has worked at places like Twitter, Meta, Planet Labs, and OpenAI, is now on the board at Stoke Space, a startup building rockets that can be reused over and over.
Stoke has raised $1.34 billion so far (including a massive $510 million round last year) to make space launches more affordable and frequent.
Weil brings fundraising as Nova readies
Weil brings fundraising know-how just as Stoke gets ready to launch its Nova rocket, designed for quick turnaround flights.
The big idea? Reusable rockets could unlock things like space-based data centers and make commercial space travel way more accessible.
If you are into tech or dreaming about working in space someday, this is one company to watch.