KFin Technologies jumps over 7% amid Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment
KFin Technologies's stock shot up over 7% on Thursday, climbing to an intraday high of ₹997.90 per share, thanks to a buzz around the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO that KFin is handling.
The excitement followed the IPO allotment wrap-up on Wednesday, with refunds for unsuccessful applicants beginning on Thursday, 26 November, and shares being credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on the same day.
Analysts bullish after ₹10L SEBI penalty
Even after a recent ₹10 lakh SEBI penalty over share processing issues, analysts are upbeat about KFin's future.
Rajesh Bhosale (My Advisor Alpha) sees the stock heading toward ₹1,030, while Sudeep Shah (SBI Securities) points out that breaking past the ₹995-1,000 range could spark more gains.
All eyes are on how the ongoing IPO action keeps driving investor interest.