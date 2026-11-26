KFin Technologies's stock shot up over 7% on Thursday, climbing to an intraday high of ₹997.90 per share, thanks to a buzz around the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO that KFin is handling.

The excitement followed the IPO allotment wrap-up on Wednesday, with refunds for unsuccessful applicants beginning on Thursday, 26 November, and shares being credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on the same day.