KFintech introduces ARYA to simplify mutual fund investing workflows

KFintech just introduced ARYA, an AI-driven platform that makes investing in mutual funds a lot simpler.

You can handle lump-sum buys and set up SIPs all at once: no more juggling multiple steps.

ARYA is currently being tested live, with its big launch coming up at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on September 10, 2026.

After that, it'll roll out more broadly to distributors via KFintech's IRIS portal and to retail investors through KFin Investor Portal in October 2026.