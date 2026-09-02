KFintech introduces ARYA to simplify mutual fund investing workflows
KFintech just introduced ARYA, an AI-driven platform that makes investing in mutual funds a lot simpler.
You can handle lump-sum buys and set up SIPs all at once: no more juggling multiple steps.
ARYA is currently being tested live, with its big launch coming up at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on September 10, 2026.
After that, it'll roll out more broadly to distributors via KFintech's IRIS portal and to retail investors through KFin Investor Portal in October 2026.
ARYA India-hosted AI OTP PAN masking
ARYA comes packed with compliance tools like one-time password (OTP) verification and Permanent Account Number (PAN) masking to keep your information safe.
Its AI models are hosted locally in India to meet strict data protection laws.
During recent trials, ARYA delivered fast responses (0.7 seconds at p95) and high accuracy, so you can expect both speed and reliability when using it.