Darius Khambata, former Tata Trusts trustee, shared that all trustees had agreed on August 13, 2026, to look for a successor after N Chandrasekaran said he wouldn't go for a third term as Tata Sons' executive chairman.

This move was made even though Noel Tata, the current chairman of Tata Trusts, later opposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment.