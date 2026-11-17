Khambata says Noel Tata opposed Chandrasekaran reappointment despite trustees' agreement
Darius Khambata, former Tata Trusts trustee, shared that all trustees had agreed on August 13, 2026, to look for a successor after N Chandrasekaran said he wouldn't go for a third term as Tata Sons' executive chairman.
This move was made even though Noel Tata, the current chairman of Tata Trusts, later opposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment.
Tata Sons reappointed Chandrasekaran in September 2026 (on 17 September 2026)
Despite the earlier agreement, the Tata Sons board reappointed Chandrasekaran in September 2026 (on 17 September 2026).
Khambata questioned this decision and pointed out it went against what all trustees had decided.
Noel Tata opposed the reappointment.
Khambata wrote in a four-page letter dated 17 November 2026, seen by Mint, that "[A]fter Chandra announced on 12 August 2026 that he did not seek reappointment, all of us, including both of you, agreed at our meeting of 13 August 2026 to respect his wishes and to begin constituting a Selection Committee for a new Chairman," highlighting deeper disagreements about leadership and governance within the group.