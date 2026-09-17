Kheria Autocomp and SpectraA IPOs open, gray market hints gains
Business
Two new IPOs, Kheria Autocomp and SpectraA Technology Solutions, are now open for investment and close on September 21.
Both are set to list on the NSE SME platform by September 24, and early gray market buzz hints at strong returns: Kheria's shares show a possible 10% gain, while SpectraA is looking at an impressive 42% jump.
Kheria ₹46.44cr plant, SpectraA ₹42.52cr expansion
Kheria is raising ₹46.44 crore (shares priced ₹96-101 each) to build a new auto parts plant in GIDC Sanand Industrial Park and cover other business needs.
SpectraA's ₹42.52 crore IPO (shares at ₹112-118) will fund expansion at its Jaipur facility, help repay loans, and boost working capital.
Both companies are hoping these moves will strengthen their operations and fuel future growth.