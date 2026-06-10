Kinaxis plans 60% India growth in CY2026, Razat Gaurav says

Kinaxis expands India verticals and headcount

Kinaxis already works with big names like Mahindra Group and Sun Pharma in sectors like auto and pharma, but now it is eyeing new fields like aerospace and high-tech manufacturing.

India is also a key talent hub for it, with engineering teams in Chennai and Bengaluru. It currently has 450 employees here and plans to hire 22% more over the next year.

Gaurav points to India's strong infrastructure growth as a big reason why.