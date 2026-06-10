Kinaxis plans 60% India growth in CY2026, Razat Gaurav says
Business
Kinaxis, a Canadian company that makes supply chain software, is ramping up its India operations, planning to grow its India business by 60% year-over-year in CY2026.
CEO Razat Gaurav credits booming demand for its tech, saying India's growth is actually three times the pace of the company's global business.
Kinaxis expands India verticals and headcount
Kinaxis already works with big names like Mahindra Group and Sun Pharma in sectors like auto and pharma, but now it is eyeing new fields like aerospace and high-tech manufacturing.
India is also a key talent hub for it, with engineering teams in Chennai and Bengaluru. It currently has 450 employees here and plans to hire 22% more over the next year.
Gaurav points to India's strong infrastructure growth as a big reason why.