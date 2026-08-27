Kioxia Holdings and Sandisk announce $31B-plus Japan flash expansion
Kioxia Holdings and Sandisk just announced a massive more than $31 billion investment in Japan through 2032, aiming to ramp up flash memory chip production.
This move is all about meeting the growing demand for chips, especially as AI keeps getting bigger, and shows Japan's push to stay strong in the global semiconductor race.
Kitakami plant operations set FY2029
A big part of the plan is a new facility at its Kitakami plant in Iwate Prefecture, with operations set to begin in the fiscal year starting April 2029, with government support playing a key role.
The focus is on NAND flash memory, which is used for long-term data storage in phones.
Kioxia and Sandisk have already invested over $50 billion here over the past 25 years, and CEO Hiroo Ota says this expansion will help build an AI-driven future while keeping up with tech trends.