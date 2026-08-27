Kioxia Holdings and Sandisk announce $31B-plus Japan flash expansion

A big part of the plan is a new facility at its Kitakami plant in Iwate Prefecture, with operations set to begin in the fiscal year starting April 2029, with government support playing a key role.

The focus is on NAND flash memory, which is used for long-term data storage in phones.

Kioxia and Sandisk have already invested over $50 billion here over the past 25 years, and CEO Hiroo Ota says this expansion will help build an AI-driven future while keeping up with tech trends.