Kioxia seeks at least $10B in a US ADR listing

Kioxia, a Tokyo-based memory-storage maker, is looking to raise at least $10 billion by listing in the US through American depositary receipts (ADRs).

The move comes after a big share buyback in Japan and is meant to gain more liquidity in the US.

The company is working with Bank of America Corp. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. and could go public as soon as next year.