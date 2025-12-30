Kioxia's stock jumps 540% in 2025 thanks to AI hype
Kioxia, the Japanese memory chipmaker, just had a wild year—its stock soared about 540% in 2025.
The big reason? Everyone wants more data storage for AI, and Kioxia's NAND flash memory is in high demand.
That surge pushed the company to the top of global and Japanese stock indexes. Plus, they count tech giants like Apple and Microsoft as major customers.
What's next for Kioxia?
Even after a rough patch with a 23% drop in its stock price following November earnings, analysts think Kioxia will stay strong into next year because demand isn't slowing down.
The company is now valued at over $39 billion (nearly ¥5.7 trillion).
And despite some worries about slower data center investments, experts say supply shortages mean memory prices—and demand for Kioxia's products—should stay high.