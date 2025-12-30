Kioxia's stock jumps 540% in 2025 thanks to AI hype

What's next for Kioxia?

Even after a rough patch with a 23% drop in its stock price following November earnings, analysts think Kioxia will stay strong into next year because demand isn't slowing down.

The company is now valued at over $39 billion (nearly ¥5.7 trillion).

And despite some worries about slower data center investments, experts say supply shortages mean memory prices—and demand for Kioxia's products—should stay high.