US startup challenges China's rare-earth dominance
Business
Phoenix Tailings, a Boston-based startup, is shaking up the rare-earth elements market—those metals that power everything from EVs to defense tech.
At their New Hampshire facility, they're using a cleaner process that cuts emissions and doesn't rely on Chinese raw materials anymore.
Trade tensions fuel growth (but challenges remain)
With the US-China trade war heating up, interest in Phoenix Tailings's products has jumped, helping steady their finances.
The company's now valued at $189 million and has landed over $6 million in federal support.
Still, processing these metals is tough and pricey, so government backing remains key as they work to offer Western companies a reliable alternative to China.