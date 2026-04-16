Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets Sergio Gor to discuss Biocon US expansion
Business
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, just met with US Ambassador Sergio Gor to talk about Biocon's latest moves in the US.
Their chat focused on Biocon's growing investments and how joining the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit could spark even more collaboration between Indian and American biopharma companies.
Biocon partnerships advance research, create jobs
These partnerships aren't just business: they're helping create jobs and push research forward on both sides.
With Biocon expanding its presence in the US it's clear it's serious about bringing advanced therapies to more people and strengthening ties between India and the US.