Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw names niece Claire Mazumdar Biocon successor amid restructuring
Biocon is shaking things up: founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has chosen her 37-year-old niece, Claire Mazumdar, as the company's chosen successor.
This move comes as Biocon restructures its business, merging key divisions and cutting debt, with a big focus on biosimilars (which now bring in 60% of their revenue).
Claire Mazumdar leads Bicara Therapeutics
Claire isn't just family: she's got serious credentials. She leads Bicara Therapeutics (a Nasdaq-listed biotech), holds a Ph.D. from Stanford in cancer biology, and has degrees from MIT. She's also worked at top biotech firms.
Kiran says Claire's leadership will help Biocon push further into biotechnology and artificial intelligence-driven innovation.
Biocon appoints Shreehas Tambe, Siddharth Mittal
Other leadership roles are shifting too: Shreehas Tambe now heads Biocon Biologics, and Siddharth Mittal will lead Syngene International from July 1.
The company is betting on artificial intelligence to boost its drug pipeline and stay ahead in the biopharma game.