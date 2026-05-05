Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw names niece Claire Mazumdar Biocon successor amid restructuring Business May 05, 2026

Biocon is shaking things up: founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has chosen her 37-year-old niece, Claire Mazumdar, as the company's chosen successor.

This move comes as Biocon restructures its business, merging key divisions and cutting debt, with a big focus on biosimilars (which now bring in 60% of their revenue).