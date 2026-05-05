Meet Claire Mazumdar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's successor at Biocon

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw , the Founder and Chairperson of Biocon, is considering a succession plan for the company. According to a report by Fortune India, she sees her niece Claire Mazumdar as potential successor. "I am the sole owner of Biocon, and I need to make sure that I put it in good hands," said Mazumdar-Shaw, adding, "I have seen my niece Claire as my successor, because I think she has proved to me that she can run a company."

Career highlights Claire Mazumdar is the CEO of Bicara Therapeutics Claire is the CEO of Bicara Therapeutics, a US-based biotech company incubated by Biocon and listed on Nasdaq. She has a degree in Biological Engineering from MIT, an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a PhD in Cancer Biology from Stanford School of Medicine. Claire became CEO of Bicara in 2018 and took it public in 2024.

Industry impact Claire has extensive experience in the biotech sector Under Mazumdar's leadership, Bicara Therapeutics has seen its market cap exceed $1.6 billion, even though its lead cancer therapy is still in clinical trials. Prior to this, she was with Rheos Medicines where she helped forge a major partnership with Roche. At Third Rock Ventures, she worked on company creation and supported business development initiatives across the firm's portfolio.

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Support She will transition into her role at the right time Claire is also on the Board of Directors of Relay Therapeutics and Noora Health, a non-profit that trains family caregivers to improve patient outcomes. Mazumdar-Shaw said that Claire will transition into her role at the right time, but she isn't planning to retire just yet.

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