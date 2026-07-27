Kiran Thadimarri to become InterGlobe Aviation CFO on July 28
Business
Big shift at InterGlobe Aviation, the company behind IndiGo: Kiran Thadimarri, who has been deputy chief financial officer, is stepping up as chief financial officer starting July 28.
The board made this call in its latest meeting.
Meanwhile, Gaurav Negi, chief financial officer, is moving into an advisory role for the managing director after July 27.
Kiran Thadimarri 24-plus years finance veteran
Thadimarri brings over 24 years of finance experience, including stints at Udaan and General Electric.
He has handled everything from treasury and taxation to raising capital and investor relations.
He is also a chartered accountant and will officially become key managerial personnel from July 28.