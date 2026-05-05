Kissht's OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO oversubscribed 9 times May 5

OnEMI IPO raised ₹926cr

The IPO price ranged from ₹162 to ₹171 per share with a minimum buy-in of ₹14,094 (that's 87 shares).

Out of the total ₹926 crore raised, ₹850 crore came from new shares, and ₹76 crore was sold by early backers like Vertex Ventures.

Before listing, Kissht had already attracted anchor investments from big names like HDFC Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs, and reported a solid profit of ₹199 crore on revenue of ₹1,560 crore for the nine months ending December 2025.