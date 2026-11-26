Kiwi's ₹105Cr FY26 ad spend nearly doubles losses to ₹129.5Cr
Kiwi, the fintech startup known for RuPay credit cards, ramped up its ad spending to a massive ₹105 crore in FY26, making up 68% of all expenses.
While their revenue did jump to ₹16 crore from last year's ₹3.8 crore, the huge marketing push led to even bigger losses: ₹129.5 crore this year, almost double from before.
Kiwi income ₹24.9Cr versus expenses ₹154.5Cr
Kiwi's total income (including interest and mutual funds) reached ₹24.9 crore, but expenses ballooned to ₹154.5 crore thanks to ads, employee costs, and software spending.
Even after raising $43 million to date, Kiwi is still struggling to turn those big spends into profits in India's crowded digital payments scene.