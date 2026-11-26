Kiwi, the fintech startup known for RuPay credit cards, ramped up its ad spending to a massive ₹105 crore in FY26, making up 68% of all expenses.

While their revenue did jump to ₹16 crore from last year's ₹3.8 crore, the huge marketing push led to even bigger losses: ₹129.5 crore this year, almost double from before.