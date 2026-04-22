KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane joins footwear brand Chupps as investor

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane , the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, has invested in Mumbai-based open footwear brand Chupps. The investment value remains undisclosed. As an equity investor and advisor for the company, Rahane will help develop new product lines focused on comfort and recovery. This strategic move comes as part of Chupp's plan to expand its operations ahead of a planned Series B funding round.

Business strategy Chupps plans to expand physical retail presence in India, UAE Founded in 2020 by Yashesh Mukhi, Chupps is a five-year-old direct-to-consumer (D2C) company. The brand wants to shift from a digital-first approach to an omnichannel retailer. It plans to use the capital from Rahane's investment to expand its physical retail presence in India and the UAE. This would mark a departure from its current reliance on third-party marketplaces like Myntra and Amazon.

Product innovation Rahane to advise on 'ERGO-Charge' range Rahane's investment marks Chupps's first major foray into athlete-led product development. He will advise on the brand's "ERGO-Charge" range and an upcoming line of recovery footwear. "What drew me to Chupps was the product," Rahane said, emphasizing his active involvement in future innovations.

Advertisement