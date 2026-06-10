KKR says India's affluent class is driving demand for services
Business
KKR, a global investment firm, is feeling upbeat about India's future, thanks to more people moving into the affluent and upper-middle class.
Its new report points out that this shift is driving up demand for things like healthcare, education, travel, and financial services: basically, areas that matter.
KKR says India finance opens doors
KKR says India's growing access to credit and digital finance is opening doors for businesses in logistics, digital infrastructure, and energy transmission, even with challenges like high energy prices and AI disruption in legacy IT services.
The report also notes that as the world focuses more on resilience and security, India could see even more investment coming its way.