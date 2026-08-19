Global investment firm KKR buys a stake in BookMyShow
What's the story
Global investment firm KKR has agreed to acquire a minority stake in BookMyShow, an Indian entertainment and ticketing platform. The deal was announced today, but the financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The investment will help BookMyShow grow its live entertainment business and expand its full-stack entertainment offering across India.
Strategic expansion
Investment follows a prolonged negotiation process
KKR's investment comes after a two-year-long negotiation process.
The firm had initially planned to invest $250-300 million in Reliance Industries-backed BookMyShow for a minority stake, but talks stalled.
Now, the deal will help BookMyShow further its growth plans and strengthen its position in India's entertainment sector.
Business evolution
BookMyShow's evolution and India's entertainment landscape
Founded in 2007, BookMyShow has transformed from a ticketing platform to a full-stack entertainment company.
The firm combines technology, consumer reach, and industry expertise across movies, live entertainment, and experiences.
KKR's investment highlights its confidence in India's entertainment sector and BookMyShow's growth potential amid rising discretionary spending and demand for world-class live entertainment experiences.
Growth support
KKR's commitment to enhancing out-of-home entertainment
Akshay Tanna, Partner and Head of India Private Equity at KKR, said they are happy to support BookMyShow as it leads the next phase of growth in India's out-of-home entertainment sector.
He added that they look forward to combining their local knowledge with global investment experience and network to further elevate the world-class experiences it delivers across India.
Expansion
Boosting BookMyShow's live entertainment business
The investment from KKR will also help BookMyShow expand its live entertainment business.
The company's live entertainment arm, BookMyShow Live, works in talent and IP acquisition, production, promotion, partnerships, and audience development.
Over the years, BookMyShow has brought several international properties to India such as Lollapalooza India and U2's The Joshua Tree Tour, while hosting global artists like Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.