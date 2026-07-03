Knack Packaging IPO oversubscribed 83.3 times amid over 158cr shares

Noninstitutional investors subscribe 154.34 times

Noninstitutional investors led the charge, subscribing at 154.34 times, while QIBs were not far behind at 139.81 times. Retail investors also showed solid interest with a subscription rate of 20.07 times.

The company raised ₹131.25 crore from anchor investors before the IPO opened and plans to use the funds to build a new manufacturing unit in Gujarat.

Shares are priced between ₹161 and ₹170 each and are expected to list on BSE and NSE on July 8.