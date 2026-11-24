Kochi cybercrime probe finds scammers tricked Income Tax Department
Kochi's cybercrime police are investigating a major tax fraud where scammers posed as operators of a State government institution to trick the Income Tax Department.
Between September 2025 and March 2026, they used fake details to get official tax IDs through PROTEAN e-Governance, helping them obtain a TAN, an AIN, and three different TANs linked to that AIN.
Case filed over fake ₹28.26cr refunds
The group uploaded fake TDS credits totaling ₹28.26 crore and managed to grab refunds on 16 different PANs.
Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.