Kolkata draws global capability centers with 239% office leasing jump
Kolkata is quickly turning into a go-to spot for global capability centers (GCCs), with a massive 239% jump in office-space leasing.
Big names like HSBC and Ericsson are setting up shop here, drawn by the city's talented and affordable workforce.
The West Bengal government's push to upgrade IT infrastructure and customer service is making Kolkata even more attractive for companies looking to branch out.
Kolkata GCCs embrace AI and automation
Over 20 multinational GCCs, including BT Group, are already in town, tapping into fresh talent from places like IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta.
Instead of just focusing on saving costs, these centers are now working on smart tech like AI, automation, software testing, and business intelligence, showing how Kolkata is stepping up as a serious player in India's tech scene.