KOSPI down 1.46% as AI doubts spark foreign $384.88 million selloff
South Korea's KOSPI index fell for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, dropping 1.46%.
The main reason? Investors are getting nervous about whether AI-fueled growth can last, and foreign investors were net sellers of $384.88 million worth of shares today.
This led to major hits for top chipmakers like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
South Korean shares dip, won weakens
It wasn't just tech stocks feeling the pain: LG Energy Solution, Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp, POSCO Holdings, and Samsung BioLogics all saw their shares dip too.
Meanwhile, the South Korean won weakened against the US dollar and bond yields rose, reflecting concerns over the global AI investment outlook and weakness in US technology stocks.