Kospi drops 1.96% as semiconductor stocks fall before NVIDIA earnings
South Korea's Kospi index slid 1.96% on Tuesday, falling to 6,565.89 as of 01:45 GMT after a wave of selling in semiconductor stocks.
Investors were jittery ahead of NVIDIA's earnings report, but it's worth noting the Kospi is still up a whopping 55.81% this year, so the market's had a strong run overall.
Foreign investors sold 1.93 trillion won
Foreign investors sold off 1.93 trillion won in shares, which dragged down most stocks. Only about 30% managed to rise today.
Despite that, the South Korean won actually ticked up slightly against the US dollar and has gained 4.1% so far this year.
Over in bonds, yields dipped just a bit.
On the company side: SK Hynix union members narrowly rejected a tentative wage agreement, while Hyundai Motor's union reached a tentative deal after workers staged their first full strike in a decade on Friday.