Kospi drops 1.96% as semiconductor stocks fall before NVIDIA earnings

Foreign investors sold off 1.93 trillion won in shares, which dragged down most stocks. Only about 30% managed to rise today.

Despite that, the South Korean won actually ticked up slightly against the US dollar and has gained 4.1% so far this year.

Over in bonds, yields dipped just a bit.

On the company side: SK Hynix union members narrowly rejected a tentative wage agreement, while Hyundai Motor's union reached a tentative deal after workers staged their first full strike in a decade on Friday.