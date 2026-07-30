Kospi falls 38.5% since June 22 amid U.S.-Iran tensions
South Korea's Kospi index has dropped sharply, falling 38.5% from its 22 June 2026 close.
After hitting an all-time peak of 9,385.59, the market started slipping as investors cashed out and worries grew over the U.S.-Iran tensions.
By Thursday, Kospi closed at 5,593.56, showing just how much uncertainty has shaken things up.
AI bubble, CXMT listing spook investors
Analysts say the global AI bubble burst is hammering tech and semiconductor stocks, making South Korean shares less attractive.
The listing of Chinese chipmaker CXMT in Shanghai has also spooked investors with fresh competition.
On top of that, ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions and rising oil prices are fueling more volatility.
Nasdaq slid around 6.75% last month
It's not only Kospi; even Nasdaq slid around 6.75% last month as doubts grew about overpriced AI stocks.
All this points to a bigger trend: markets everywhere are jittery thanks to geopolitical drama and shifting attitudes toward tech investments.