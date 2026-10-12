KOSPI falls nearly 2% as Middle East tensions rise
Business
South Korea's main stock index, the KOSPI, slid nearly 2% on Monday, mostly because of worries about rising tensions in the Middle East.
Chipmakers like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw their shares dip, and foreign investors net-sold South Korean shares worth 604.8 billion won from the market.
The mood: cautious, with global energy concerns making everyone a bit uneasy.
Won strengthens as 3-year yields fall
Even with stocks down, South Korea's currency, the won, actually got stronger, hitting its best level since October 4, 2024, at around 1,336 per US dollar.
Government bonds also did well: three-year bond yields dropped and prices rose a bit, showing that not all parts of the financial scene were feeling the pressure.